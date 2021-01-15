SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Solano County are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man whose car broke down early Friday near Vacaville and fled the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 32-year-old male victim, whose identity has not been released, had pulled to the side of the road after his Volkswagen sedan became disabled Friday morning at about 6:55 a.m. near the intersection of Hartley Road and Robinson Road, the CHP said.

When he got out of the car, he was hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop after the collision, the CHP said.

The Solano Area California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of the car that hit the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ensley at (707) 428-2100.