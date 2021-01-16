COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Tara Hills

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a San Francisco man earlier this week outside an apartment complex in the Tara Hills neighborhood of Contra Costa County.

Charles Johnson, 30, was found in a car with gunshot wounds after deputies responded to shots fired about 12:40 p.m. Sunday at a complex at San Pablo Avenue and Crestwood Drive. Johnson died at the scene.

Hilltop Commons Apts, Tara Hills

Hilltop Commons Apartments in Tara Hills, Contra Costa County. (Google Street View)

Detectives identified 30-year-old Kenneth Lightfoot of Tara Hills as a suspect in the case.

RELATED ARTICLE: Man Found Shot Dead in Tara Hills

Deputies on Friday afternoon responded to reports of shots fired at the same complex and detained a man who was later confirmed to be Lightfoot, the sheriff’s office said.

Lightfoot was booked Friday night into the Martinez Jail on suspicion of homicide and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be e-mailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed