FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The Solano County Coroner’s Office was trying to unravel a mystery Saturday — the identity of the person whose remains were discovered with some old clothing in a Fairfield field.

The Fairfield Police Department announced the discovery early Saturday, but did not released any other details.

The remains were discovered in a field near Cement Hill Rd and Peabody Rd. in a rural area of Fairfield near the Amtrak station, but investigators did not say how they were discovered, when they were discovered, what conditions the remains were in nor any information about if the remains were of an adult or a child.

The remains were turned over to the Solano County Coroner’s Office for identification and determination if foul play was involved.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with potential information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.