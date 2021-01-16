HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS SF) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has struck off the coast of northern California Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 10:25 p.m. with an epicenter in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 53 miles west of Ferndale, in Humboldt County.
The quake was felt in some parts of Humboldt County, including Ferndale, Rio Dell, Fortuna, Eureka and Arcata.
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
There was also an earlier earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 in the area of Aromas in Monterey County just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the USGS.
