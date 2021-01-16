SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, propelling the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing to a staggering $850 million.

The winning numbers Friday night were 3 11 12 38 43 and the Mega Ball was 15. One player bought a ticket matching the first five numbers in Corona and earned $1,225,193.

Now, the attention turns to Saturday night’s Powerball drawing with an estimated jackpot of $640 million. The cutoff time to buy tickets is 7 p.m.

The chance to win the jackpot of a lifetime has triggered a buying frenzy at lottery outlets across the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend. Among those buying Mega Millions tickets Friday was Manny Garcia.

When Garcia was asked what he would do with the money if he won, he answered: “Buy my family a mansion, get out of San Jose, live up in the hills, big pool, everything.”

Eric Rosales said he’d become a world traveler.

“Probably go crazy for a bit, maybe go to Thailand, I don’t know. Buy a monkey?,” he told KPIX 5 with a chuckle.

Daniel Martinez said he’d be more practical.

“I would pay off my student loans,” he said. “I just started college this year, so I want to hopefully win and pay those off.”

Elizabeth Ipong would do something special for her mom.

“I’d pay off my mom’s house for her,” she said.

Kennard Nhieu would spread the new-found wealth.

“Give back to my community,” he said. “Maybe the elementary school I went to, the high school and middle school and definitely set my parents up.”

Ricco Williams would simply try to go into hiding.

“Disappear, disappear, disappear,” he said