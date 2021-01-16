NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa businessman has been arrested for possession of illegal assault rifles, automatic weapons and explosives and was being held on $5 million bail Saturday.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies obtained search warrants for the home and business of 44-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers after receiving a tip that he possessed several illegal guns.
During the searches on Friday, investigators found more than 50 guns — several unregistered and/or illegal — more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and several pounds of gun powder.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad also located 5 pipe bombs inside a safe at Rogers’ business. All 5 pipe bombs were rendered safe without incident.
Rogers was detained and booked on five felony counts. He was being held on $5 million bail.
Due to the nature of the charges, Napa Sheriff’s detectives shared the evidence with federal and state authorities.