SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin District Saturday night that left at least three people injured, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening at the intersection of Eddy and Taylor Streets in the Tenderloin, police said.

The SFPD Tenderloin station Twitter account posted about the shooting about an hour later, saying that there were multiple San Francisco Fire units and other first responders at the scene for the at least three people shot.

Shooting at Eddy & Taylor: A shooting with at least 3 victim's occurred approximately 1 hour ago. Multiple SFFD engines & medics are on scene w/Tenderloin Officers. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call our tip line at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021

Police later confirmed the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to survive. Officers are searching for a suspect, but there was no suspect description provided as of late Saturday.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415)575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.