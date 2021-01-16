DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players’ second chance to win really big this weekend came with Saturday’s drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize.

It was the eighth-largest jackpot ever with the odds of winning at one in 292.2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers Saturday night were 14 20 39 65 67 and the Powerball is 2.

No one beat the odds for Friday’s $750 Mega Millions top prize. What had marked the fifth-largest-ever jackpot is now estimated to grow to $850 million for Tuesday’s next drawing. That would be the third-largest of all time.

It had been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

