DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/CBS SF) — No players got lucky with Saturday night’s drawing for a $640 million Powerball prize, according to lottery officials.

It was the eighth-largest jackpot ever with the odds of winning at one in 292.2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers Saturday night were 14 20 39 65 67 and the Powerball was 2.

Lottery officials announced later on Saturday that no one won the big jackpot, though there were a number of winners. 14 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Those $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (two tickets), Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Texas (three tickets) and West Virginia.

Two additional winners doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. In total, more than 4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million in the Saturday night drawing.

The Powerball jackpot will rise to an estimated $730 million ($546 million cash value) by the drawing on Wednesday, January 20. If someone wins that drawing, it would be the 4th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Officials said this is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019. The jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, which is the longest streak without a jackpot winner in Powerball history.

No one beat the odds for Friday’s $750 Mega Millions top prize either. What had marked the fifth-largest-ever jackpot is now estimated to grow to $850 million for Tuesday’s next drawing. That would be the third-largest of all time.

It had been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

