SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A suspect was detained Friday evening after FBI agents, aided by local law enforcement agencies, discovered chemicals used to make explosives at the Candlestick RV Park, authorities said.

At approximately 5:11 p.m. Friday, San Francisco police said, officers responded to the 600 block of Gillman Avenue — the Candlestick RV Park — to assist federal agents with an investigation.

“FBI agents on the scene located chemicals used to make explosives,” SFPD spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak told KPIX 5 in an email. “The resident of a recreational vehicle was detained and nearby residents were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.”

Crews from the San Francisco’s Fire Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units also responded to the scene.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and the investigation has been turned over to the San Francisco Police Department,” Andraychak wrote.

The identity of the suspect, a resident of a recreational vehicle in the park, was not released. He was detained and taken to county jail.

“Residents that were evacuated are receiving assistance with temporary shelter,” Andraychak wrote.

