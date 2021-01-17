VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody after leading local police, Solano County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers in a pursuit that ended with his arrest while he was trying to hide in a grove of trees in an orchard near Vacaville.
The pursuit of the suspect was captured on CHP helicopter video.
Click to watch the video — https://fb.watch/34bAt9TrjI/
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. American Canyon police were pursing a suspect on I-80 when officers terminated the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle.
A CHP helicopter searching for the vehicle discovered it racing through a rural area near Vacaville. CHP officers, Solano County Sheriff deputies and Vacaville police officers all responded to the sighting and renewed the pursuit.
The fleeing driver drove his vehicle into a ditch trying to drive into an orchard. He left the vehicle and ran into the orchard. The CHP helicopter crew directed a search team to the suspect’s location in a grove of trees and he was arrested.
The American Canyon Police Department will be investigating this incident.