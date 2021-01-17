PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Pittsburg police are studying video surveillance and witness statements in an investigation of the city’s first homicide of the year early Sunday morning.

Officers patrolling in the area of Harbor Street near Garcia Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. heard several gunshots coming from the 500 block of Garcia Avenue and then saw several people and vehicles fleeing the area.

More than 100 people were gathered in the area, police said, with some pointing out a victim inside a building who had several gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Officers and medical crews worked to save the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police also learned a second shooting victim was being treated at a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Pittsburg investigators located video surveillance and have detailed information from witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is contact the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at (925) 252-4040.

