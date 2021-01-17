SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As federal investigators continue their search for those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, a San Francisco resident has been identified as taking part in the crime.

On Friday, the FBI filed a criminal complaint against a man named Daniel Goodwyn.

Like a lot of angry Trump supporters, Goodwyn hasn’t kept his feelings to himself. He posted a rant on Twitter after getting a ticket for refusing to wear a face mask on a Muni bus.

“There’s no proof there’s a pandemic,” he says in the video, “there’s no proof that I am or was sick and there’s no proof that wearing a mask would stop or slow the spread.”

His social media offerings include images of the Proud Boys logo and in another post where Goodwyn wrote that he was heading to Washington to take part in the Capitol protest. The FBI complaint says a far-right extremist known as “Baked Alaska” was live-streaming the riot, including the now-famous shot of a police officer posing for a selfie. Baked Alaska also captured video of Goodwyn, who walked up and identified himself live, on-camera. Goodwyn also posted on Instagram that he was inside but “didn’t break or take anything.”

Retired FBI special agent Matthew Young says that’s no excuse under the law.

“Even if you’re not an organizer, if you follow somebody in like that you’re just as guilty as the person who organized it,” Young said. “That’s how the conspiracy laws work so, if you’re any part of it, you get charged with all of it.”

He added that the government could decide to file conspiracy charges using the RICO organized-crime statutes.

“Those are substantial sentences,” Young said. “If a U.S. attorney were able to prove those charges, that would put a lot of people in jail for a long time.”

He thinks that would be applied to the instigators of the attack not someone like Goodwyn who is currently charged with illegally entering a restricted building and doing so with the intent of disrupting government business.

“So, if it’s just that and it stays just at those charges, I would see that he wouldn’t be incarcerated. He’d probably be offered a deal, which he’d probably want to take,” Young said.

The FBI has opened at least 150 cases so far and more than 70 people have been arrested. It’s not yet known if Daniel Goodwyn is among them.