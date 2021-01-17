COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A street race Saturday afternoon between two cars which witnesses say reached speeds of 120 miles per hour on Highway 37 near Sears Point ended with one car’s fiery crash that injured both occupants.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 1968 Corvette and another car, possibly a purple Dodge Charger, were seen racing west on Highway 37 at around 4 p.m Saturday.

Witnesses said that, as the Corvette approached the intersection with Highway 29 at Sears Point, the driver lost control, crashed into a concrete barrier and the car burst into flames.

The driver, identified by the CHP as a 34-year-old Fairfield man, was removed with life-threatening injuries and the other occupant escaped with minor injuries. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The incident is under investigation.

