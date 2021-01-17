VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Vacaville were investigating Sunday night after a group of vandals smashed doors and windows and spray painted graffiti at Vacaville’s City Hall and a nearby police station, according to authorities.

Video and photos posted on Facebook showed broken glass doors and windows and a variety of messages spray painted at the two locations, including an anarchy “A” on a city hall sign, “KILL ALL COPS” on an elevator door and “KILL KKKOPS” painted on the exterior wall of a building.

At least one person on Facebook was claiming that the vandalism was committed by a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, but there has been no information provided by authorities as far as the suspects responsible.

Some video showed crews cleaning up the graffiti at the police station with power washers.

Joe Desmarais, a local resident who is running for a seat on the Vacaville City Council, posted photos of the damage on Facebook and decried the incident.

“Any group that pushes an agenda that results in violence, vandalism and hate, must be condemned by all of us so strongly they find no refuge in our community,” the post read in part. “Those who participated in these acts must be prosecuted.”

A Vacaville Police Department spokesperson said the incident “is under investigation” and that no suspects have been arrested.