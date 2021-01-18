MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Evacuees from four roads in Milpitas can return to their homes following a fire Monday night on Country Club Drive, police said.
Police sent out an alert at 9:53 p.m. to tell residents of Cervantez Court, Camarillo Court, Calaveras Ridge Drive, and Calera Creek Heights Drive that they can return home.
Everyone else in the fire area is asked to shelter in place while firefighters finish their work, police said.
