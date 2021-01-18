FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The Solano County Coroner’s Office has identified human remains found over the weekend in a Fairfield field as those of Zachary Lukas Rose, who was reported missing three years ago after disappearing from a friend’s home.

According to reports at the time of his disappearance, Rose, who was 27 at the time, had been spending the weekend with a friend when he apparently walked away from the residence on February 3, 2018 in the 2400 block of Shorey Way. He left his vehicle and personal belongings including wallet, cellphone, car keys behind.

The remains and some clothing were discovered in a field near Cement Hill Rd and Peabody Rd. in a rural area of Fairfield near the Amtrak station on Saturday.

“Zachary would have been 31 years old this coming March,” Fairfield police said in a release. “Our thoughts are with his family, and we hope while there are still many unanswered questions, the discovery of his body brings some closure.”

The investigation into Rose’s death remains on-going.

“We will not be providing further details or information at this time,” police said in their release.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.