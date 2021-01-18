DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old Hayward man was arrested Monday after a tense standoff at a Discovery Bay Starbucks with a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team.

Sheriff’s deputies said Lamont Lomack has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by person prohibited, carrying a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm and parole violation charges.

The incident began at about 5:49 a.m. when Delta Station deputy sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple reports of a person pointing a gun in the Starbucks located on the 14800 block of Highway 4 in Discovery Bay.

One customer ran into one of the bathrooms, locked the door and called 911 reporting that there were several people inside the store at the time the suspect entered.

Arriving deputies believed that the employees were possibly hiding in a back office, but it was later discovered they had escaped out the backdoor shortly after the suspect entered the business.

Deputies quickly set up a perimeter, brought in a SWAT team and demanded that the suspect surrender. Lomack was seen pacing back and forth inside.

At about 7:04 a.m., Lomack opened the back door and eventually stepped outside. A team of deputies rushed through the front door and was able to rescue the customer who was still inside the bathroom.

Lomack, who was currently on parole for a kidnapping conviction, was initially non-compliant, but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

A loaded handgun was found in one of the bathrooms during a safety sweep of the business.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.