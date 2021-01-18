COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – Rescuers were trying to find a boy who was swept to sea on Monday afternoon, at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County.

According to Cal Fire, an adult and two children, 8 and 12 years old, were standing on the beach and a wave swept them all to sea. The adult and the 8-year-old managed to fight the waves and push back to shore. The 12-year-old, last spotted 100 yards off shore, is still missing.

“The search for the juvenile continues,” said Cal Fire in a Tweet.

The Coast Guard, Cal Fire and Harbor Patrol were all part of the search.

Cal Fire said Monday’s search would continue for as long as there was daylight.

Cowell Ranch State Beach is located just south of Half Moon Bay.