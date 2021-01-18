COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Cowell Beach, Rescue, Santa Cruz, Swept To Sea

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Rescuers were trying to find a boy who was swept to sea on Monday afternoon, at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz.

According to Cal Fire CZU an adult and two children, 8 and 12 years old, were standing on the beach and a wave swept them all to sea. The adult and the 8-year-old managed to fight the waves and push back to shore. The 12-year-old, last spotted 100 yards off shore, is still missing.

“The search for the juvenile continues,” said Cal Fire in a Tweet.

The Coast Guard, Cal Fire and Harbor Patrol were all part of the search.

Cal Fire said the search would continue for as long as there was daylight.