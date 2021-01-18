PITTSBURG (KPIX) — Dozens of commercial plate glass windows were smashed in downtown Pittsburg Sunday night, and the police have a suspect in custody.

Just before midnight? Pittsburg Police responded to a call of a man smashing small business windows. One witness quickly identified, 41-year-old Donald Guenther. He was arrested at the scene. In a frustrating twist for business owners, this was his second arrest of the night.

“Officers estimate the damage to about $10,000 worth of damage,” said Officer Kyle Dickson.

One local business manager showed KPIX the rock that he says was one of many used by the suspect to smash windows. He predicts the repairs will take days. Starbucks was hit the hardest but the drive-thru is still open.

Across the way at Al’s Donut Shop, Andrew Lu says his dad caught the vandal in mid act.

“When it shattered, he yelled at the guy with a broom to get out and the guy just, kinds freaked out and left,” said Lu.

Other merchants believe Mr. Lu and his broom may have saved their shops.

Kevin Ramos’s family owns Blue Saigon Restaurant.

“The guy next door at the doughnut shop says he was getting ready to hit ours but he came out here and saved us, you know what I mean?” said Ramos.

Before all this, police arrested Guenther on a warrant for a past DUI but COVID space restrictions prevented him from going to jail. He was cited and released. Then came his alleged smash attack. This time Contra Costa County Jail accepted him, but where is he now?

Officer Dickson said, “Um… It’s my understanding the subject has again been let go after serving a few hours in our county jail.”