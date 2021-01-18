SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco medical examiner’s office on Monday identified a man who is believed to have killed himself and his 9-year-old son last week in a shooting in the city’s Marina District.
Officers initially responded to a well-being check in the 3800 block of Scott Street and found the man and his son, both dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
The medical examiner’s office identified the man as 40-year-old Stephen O’Loughlin and the 9-year-old as Pierce O’Loughlin, both San Francisco residents.
Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.
O’Loughlin had reportedly been involved in an ongoing custody battle over the boy with his ex-wife.
