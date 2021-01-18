WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews responded late Monday morning to a residential fire in Walnut Creek, a fire captain said. The fire is believed to be made even more dangerous due to ammunition being stored in the residence’s garage.

The blaze was reported shortly before 11:20 a.m. on Harmony Lane, located off of Larkey Lane near Geary Road.

We heard what sounded like the finale of a fireworks show and then heard the sirens. #WalnutCreek https://t.co/3A2pppES49 — Lorie Gehrke, NC (@loriegehrke) January 18, 2021

Firefighters responded and were still working to extinguish the fire as of shortly after 11:30 a.m., Fire Capt. Tracie Dutter said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze, Dutter said.

Walnut Creek Police requested residents avoid the area as the garage reportedly held ammunition. Neighbors took to social media to describe the scene

Live not too far from there. You could hear rounds going off for what felt like 4 minutes. Amazing. — Diane W. (@Oxfarm) January 18, 2021

UPDATE: One of the firefighters required medical attention after taking on the fire, having suffered minor burns and a cut to his hand. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, Fire Capt. Tracie Dutter said.

Crews were able to bring it under control by about 11:45 a.m., Dutter said. The fire burned in the garage and extended into the home, causing at least $300,000 in damage but not other injuries.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.