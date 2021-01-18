SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Powerful winds whistled through the higher elevations of the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, including a hurricane force gust of 82 mph on Mt. Diablo, triggering a Severe Turbulence warning for holiday flights in and out of the region.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area that will remain in place until 4 p.m.

“North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph…locally up to 80 mph highest peaks,” the weather service said.

The advisory covers the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains including the cities of Angwin, Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, Woodacre, Blackhawk, Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, and Day Valley.

Which sites topped 75+ mph overnight? 86mph: Kirkwood (Sierra Nevada)

83mph: Pine Flat Rd (North Bay)

82mph: Mt Diablo (East Bay)

77mph: Mt St Helena (North Bay)

Jarbo Gap (Sierra Foothills)

Santa Fe Geothermal (North Bay) pic.twitter.com/aKWl3A72CI — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2021

The weather service advised residents to stay away from heavily wooded areas.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” forecasters said.

Peak wind gusts overnight, so far. 81mph – Mt Diablo (East Bay)

76mph – Pine Flat Road (North Bay) More widespread and potentially stronger winds expected Monday night. pic.twitter.com/0mO7W6WKWo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2021

The blustery winds were also creating uncomfortable flight travel to and from local airports.

SIGMET VICTOR 1 has been issued for Severe Turbulence until 1734Z 18 Jan 2021. #aviation pic.twitter.com/7lKtxgMepv — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) January 18, 2021

The strong winds also were contributing to the severe drought conditions that have gripped the San Francisco Bay Area. January is generally one of the region’s wettest months, but not this year. Most of Napa County and a portion of nearby Solano County have moved into the extreme drought designation.

Both counties were ravaged last year by wildfire that were fueled by the tinder-dry hillsides.