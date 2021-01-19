SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Monday night in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood, police said.
Officers initially responded around 8:10 p.m. to the first block of Massasoit Street, and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims, 21 years old and 18 years old, were taken to a hospital for their critical injuries, according to police.
Investigators learned a male suspect shot the victims and fled in a sedan-type vehicle. A detailed description wasn’t immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.