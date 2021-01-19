UKIAH (CBS SF) – Health officials in Mendocino County said it had distributed 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a batch under scrutiny amid reports of allergic reactions in Southern California.

According to county vaccine coordinator Adrienne Thompson, the doses in question were distributed at a vaccination event at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah on January 7. Officials said no adverse reactions occurred.

Thompson said that county staff will contact all 100 people who received vaccines from the lot number.

Earlier this week, California Department Public Health director Dr. Erica Pan said the distribution of 330,000 doses from Lot 041L20A should be paused after a “higher than usual number of possible allergic reactions” were tied to a vaccination clinic in San Diego County.

No other clusters of reactions have been reported and no other batches have been identified with increased reactions.

Dr. Andrew Coren, Mendocino County’s health officer, said because these are new vaccines, events such as this are not unexpected and should not deter the public from getting vaccinated from the coronavirus.

“This isolated event has not increased the percentage of vaccine reactions, which continue to be about one person in 100,000. Getting vaccinated continues to be the best way for all of us to help move beyond this virus and return to a normal way of life,” Coren said.

County residents with vaccine-related questions are asked to contact the vaccination hotline at 707-472-2663 or by emailing DOC-vaccine@mendocinocounty.org.