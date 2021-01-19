BAY POINT (CBS SF) — The fatal shooting of a 42-year-old Pittsburg man Monday is under investigation, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff said.
The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Willow Pass Road in the unincorporated community of Bay Point, where deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was given medical aid before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy Tuesday morning showed the victim, who is not being identified for now, died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be submitted anonymously at tips@so.cccounty.us or (866) 846-3592.
