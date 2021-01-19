SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — A series of wind-whipped fires were burning Tuesday in Santa Cruz County, prompting mandatory evacuations, Cal Fire reported.

The fires were burning in a region that saw some 1,500 structures destroyed during the CZU Lightning Complex fires last summer. Cal Fire said it had responded to at least a dozen vegetation fires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties in 12 hours.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said a fire north of Watsonville dubbed the Freedom Fire prompted evacuations were ordered for Nunes Rd., Gillette Rd., Ben’s Way, Halton Rd. and Willow Heights in the Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley area. The fire was about four to five acres in size and crews were starting to gain containment, the sheriff’s office said.

No structures have been damaged.

🔥 White Road at Freedom and Larkin Valley is closed due to #nunesfire pic.twitter.com/NYB6C9TrP7 — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 19, 2021

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Panther Fire had burned seven to eight acres in the area of Stapp Rd. and Panther Ridge Rd. in Boulder Creek and isolated evacuations were underway for residents on Panther Ridge, Cal Fire said.

About 25 miles south of that fire, the Empire Fire was burning vegetation on Empire Grade Road near Alba Road that was at six acres and not contained.

Nearby, the Fanning Fire on Fanning Grade west of Highway 9 had burned 14 acres as of 11 a.m. and was 30% contained, Cal Fire said. There are structures in the area but there were no evacuation warnings.

In Soquel, a fire on Prescott Road had been contained at 1.2 acres. Some 10 miles northeast of that fire, another fire was burning in the Scotts Valley area.

In San Mateo County, a 10-acre fire was burning in Butano State Park and was 0% contained. The North Butano Fire was burning Off of Old Womans Creek Road, South of Loma Mar. No structures were threatened.

Cal Fire said other fires were burning in the CZU Lightning Complex burn area that are difficult to access due to many downed trees, including two fires off the Johansen Trail less than an acre in size near Big Basin. Fire crews were cutting into the vegetation to try to access them.

Pretty incredible to see so many individual fires popping up in the Santa Cruz Mountains in *mid-January*. Some of these are likely re-kindles within CZU Complex lightning fires from this past summer, but others are entirely new & in different locations. #CAwx #CAfire @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/O5E8FmX5DZ — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ:

Gusty winds have fanned fires across the Bay Area, with the region seeing a number of downed lines and trees. The National Weather Service has extended a Wind Advisory through 6pm Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday there were more than 75,000 PG&E customers without power, with the majority of outages being weather related. In Santa Cruz County, there were more than 25,000 customers without power, and 30,000 without power in Santa Clara County, with both counties having the most outages of all Bay Area counties.

Forecast wind gusts through this evening: courtesy of one of our short-range models💻 Winds will continue to howl all up and down the Bay Area/Central Coast before gradually leveling off this evening. For now, be sure to report any ⚠️downed power lines to local authorities #Cawx pic.twitter.com/6whJw22GHr — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 19, 2021

Winds Tuesday also hit other parts of the state, where some residents were blacked out by utilities to prevent downed or damaged power lines from sparking.

Most of California is experiencing drought conditions and the remainder is considered abnormally dry. Winter snowfall and rain have largely been woeful.

Gusts howled at speeds up to 95 mph (152.8 kph) in the Mayacamas Mountains to the north of San Francisco Bay, and winds raised clouds of ash and dust from wildfire burn scars across Monterey County, the regional National Weather Service office said.

High wind warnings were posted in the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.