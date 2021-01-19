SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the third largest jackpot in lottery history on the line Tuesday night, Bay Area residents are grabbing Mega Millions tickets in the hopes of hitting it big.

The Mega Millions prize is projected to grow to $850 million by the time the winning numbers are drawn at 8 p.m. PST.

The Powerball prize is almost as large, having grown to $730 million. The drawing for that game is Wednesday night. No players got lucky last Saturday when the prize stood at $640 million.

It has been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.