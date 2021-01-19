PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma chiropractor has been arrested after an investigation into the sexual battery of one his patients, authorities said Tuesday.
Petaluma police said 73-year-old chiropractor Steven Allen Jette was arrested Tuesday afternoon following an investigation that began on January 8.
A 27-year-old woman told police of the sexual battery that happened on the previous day. A subsequent investigation corroborated the woman’s account, police said.
Jette was arrested at his chiropractic office on the 200 block of 4th St. and booked at the Sonoma County Jail.
Police encouraged anyone with information on the case or similar ones to contact Officer Daniel Boyd at the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or via email at dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org.