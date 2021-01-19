SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting Monday of 34-year-old Jesus Mendez of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responding to a 2:40 p.m. shooting report in the 700 block of Casa Grande Road found Mendez in a carport suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced Mendez dead at the scene

A red car matching the description of a witness was spotted by a sergeant working in Sonoma Valley, but it sped away when followed and was later found abandoned in the 19000 block of Bay Street.

Deputies identified and tracked suspect Lloban Martinez Soto to a house in the 700 block of Center Street on Tuesday morning and made announcements calling for those in the house to come out. All occupants exited except for Martinez Soto, the office said.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Team arrived, but Martinez Soto remained barricaded in the house about six hours before finally surrendering, the office said.

Martinez Soto was taken into custody and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for murder. He is being held on a no-bail warrant.