OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Webster Tube connecting Alameda and Oakland will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday for routine maintenance work, Caltrans announced.
The closure in both directions will last until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Posey Tube will remain open.
Changeable message and directional signs will be in place and the California Highway Patrol will be at the site during the closure.
