SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — It was a wild ride Monday afternoon for an 84-year-old San Jose man whose medical transport van was stolen while parked outside of a medical dialysis clinic in East San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol said the alleged van thief — a 34-year-old San Jose woman — drove off with the elderly male still inside and headed towards Santa Cruz Monday afternoon.

“Within just a few seconds, the woman walking by jumps in the ambulance and steals it and takes off,” CHP Officer Sam Courtney told the San Jose Mercury News. “They were able to ping that van and give us a location. It was reported on Highway 17, coming towards Santa Cruz.”

San Jose police alerted the CHP of the kidnapping and officers spotted the van traveling over Highway 17.

CHP officers attempted to stop the van and were led on a chase which ended near the clocktower in downtown Santa Cruz.

The man was found safe and sound despite his unexpected trip to Santa Cruz. His would-be kidnapper — identified as Marlina Rose Adame of San Jose — was taken into custody with the help of the Santa Cruz police and handed over to the San Jose police.