SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — YouTube says it is extending its suspension of President Donald Trump’s channel for seven more days.

Last week, following the riot and attack on Capitol Hill, the San Bruno-based video-sharing website suspended the president’s account for fear of inciting violence.

Google is YouTube’s parent company. A spokesperson told CBS News the extension is due to the same concerns.

President Trump’s original suspension would have ended on Wednesday.

Other platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Google have announced similar bans on President Trump’s accounts.

Meantime, Mr. Trump’s membership in the Screen Actors Guild is under review.

The SAG-AFTRA board voted Tuesday to investigate whether Trump’s actions on January 6 violated its membership guidelines.

The union is for actors and performers working in U.S film and television. Membership is

The guild says the charges are for Trump’s role in the Capitol riot and what it calls “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

If found guilty, Trump would face expulsion.