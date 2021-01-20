LOS ALTOS (KPIX) — Businesses across the Bay Area were finding ways to celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris through special dishes and treats.

Modern Indian bistro Aurem, located in Downtown Los Altos, will start its new chapter on Inauguration Day, and make its official debut.

They are offering a royal feast for two inspired by Kamala Harris, who is half Indian.

“I’m really proud actually, I’m really proud and looking at her journey, it’s kind of very iconic,” said Co-Owner and Executive Chef Manish Tyagi. “I know that she loves Indian food, so I want to take this opportunity on this big day for her and try to celebrate with her.”

Tyagi created the $125 feast to showcase India’s diverse cuisine, and a mix of classics and lesser-known dishes.

After a soft opening in late December with limited takeout, Aurum says it’s optimistic business will be more promising than punishing in 2021.

“Come summer hopefully we’ll be better off, and they’ll be more business supposedly, people will be going out and they’ll be looking for something new and something exciting,” said co-owner Anupam Bhatia.

Oakland-based and female-owned modern Israeli restaurant Pomella is also cooking up something new. It’s offering red, white, and blue inauguration cookies. It also rolled out a traditional South Indian potato dish called Aloo Bonda in honor of the Oakland native.

San Francisco-based Smitten Ice Cream sold out of its MVP at its Santana Row location Tuesday night. The limited flavor is malted, salted vanilla ice cream with pecan pralines.

The female-founded company was inspired to honor Madam Vice-President.

Smitten Ice Cream says sales of the Kamala Harris ice cream are breaking records this month – making it one of its most popular flavors ever.

“We just really wanted to do something meaningful to give a shoutout to women and girls at the helm in 2021 and beyond and also to give back to women in need,” said Founder and CEO Robyn Sue Fisher.

A portion of the pint sales will be donated to Five Keys Home Free, which helps domestic violence survivors.