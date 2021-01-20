BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Three people were arrested in Berkeley on drugs and weapons charges after officers said they found loaded handguns and a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop last week.
According to police, officers were patrolling San Pablo Avenue and Cedar Street in Northwest Berkeley around 10:20 p.m. on January 14 when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration.
During the traffic stop, they discovered one of the three men inside had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. After asking the occupants of the car to step outside, police said they found a 1 pound bag of cannabis on the back seat.
A more through search yielded even more drugs, three loaded handguns and more than $2,100 in cash, police said. A total of 4.87 pounds of marijuana and 2.33 grams of oxycodone was found.
Police said they arrested three men on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale, carrying loaded / concealed firearms and other offenses.
Their identities were not immediately available.