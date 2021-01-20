SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A quorum of San Francisco Supervisors held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the city’s vaccine rollout. They said the effort thus far has been marred by confusion, and a lack of vaccine. They also expressed a lot of optimism.

“I know that with the coordination, the ability of the President to invoke the War Powers Act, we will accelerate the increase of vaccinations,” said District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí. “And that’s why we need to be 100 percent ready.”

‘Help is on the way’ has become a familiar call over the past several weeks, from elected officials and health care professionals alike.

“Yeah, one thing that’s going to really help is the new administration is going to take responsibility for running things much better,” UC Berkeley Dr. John Swartzberg said last Friday.

Expectations are high, but like turning the proverbial aircraft carrier, it will be a slow and deliberate task. So what can the administration do right away?

“I would say the single most important thing right now is having a predictable supply of vaccine,” says UCSF Epidemiologist George Rutherford . “Others might say what we need is money to pay for vaccinations or clinics and things like that. Obviously, yeah, that too. I think we could have all the money we want for vaccinations, and if we don’t have a predictable supply of vaccine it’s going to be a real rate limiting thing. I’d back it up to the manufacturer.”

President Biden is expected to use the Defense Production Act to speed up vaccine availability, but there is a more complicated expectation for his administration; that new management, new intent alone, will bring the country closer to the end of the pandemic.

“We must set aside the politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation,” President Biden said in his inaugural address. “One nation.”

“I think having goodwill at the top, good people at the top, makes a huge difference,” Rutherford says. “Huge difference. I think having competent people, who are not – and I’m now thinking about a certain Stanford colleague of mine – who are not pushing an agenda, and trying to play the cards as they fall makes a huge difference.”