MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A homicide suspect who had escaped from Monterey County Jail turned himself in early Wednesday morning after spending two days at large, county sheriff’s officials said.

Luis Armando Sarabia, 22, was awaiting trial after being arrested in January 2019 for the killing of Charles Adolfo Jose in the Monterey County community of Greenfield.

Chief Deputy John Thornburg told the Monterey Peninsula Herald that Sarabia escaped from the jail Monday afternoon with officials discovering he was missing about three hours later.

During their investigation, officials used security cameras to trace Sarabia’s escape route from a rooftop workout area and discovered he had stripped off his jail garb.

“It looks like somebody distracted the deputy and he was able to hide and conceal himself on the yard and then he escaped over the fence,” Thornburg told the paper.

“He pretty much discarded everything on the roof of the jail,” Thornburg added. “We think he went over the fence across the top of one of the buildings of the main jail and then down by where the receiving area is.”

An intense county-wide manhunt was underway for Sarabia when he surrendered. Deputies did not release any details as to why he surrendered and also did not say where Sarabia had been for the last two days.