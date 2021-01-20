SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento on Wednesday were monitoring protests happening around the California State Capitol on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day.
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Sacramento as the small groups of protesters — some protesters carrying Black Lives Matter flags — gathered in parks near the Capitol building.
CBS13 reporter Rachel Wulff posted video on her Twitter account showing the black-clad groups lighting smoke bombs and chanting near the Capitol shortly before 12:30 p.m.
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) January 20, 2021
Several protesters are also going up to the barrier fence that has been placed around the Capitol building in anticipation of the demonstrations.