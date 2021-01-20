SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz Police released surveillance photographs Tuesday of a man believed to be involved in two indecent exposure incidents last week around Soquel Avenue.
In the first report, a man approached the victim in an underground parking garage in the 300 block of Soquel Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday “and solicited the victim to engage in sexual activity. During the incident the subject removed his pants and exposed his genitals to the victim.”
About 90 minutes later the same day a man with his pants undone knocked on the door of a nearby residence and solicited another victim. There was no exposure the second time.
The man is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-foot-10, slim build, 180 pounds, with a shaved head, wearing a white T-shirt and black shoes.
The Santa Cruz Police Department encourages anyone with information to call the Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820 or leave information on the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.
