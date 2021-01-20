OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person died after being shot Wednesday morning in East Oakland, police said.
The shooting was reported at 7:35 a.m. where 85th and Railroad avenues meet. The two become one road north of Louisiana Street.
Officers were sent there and located the victim, who died despite treatment by firefighters and paramedics, according to police.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
