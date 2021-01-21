COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Among the enduring images from the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday is one that is bringing smiles to people across the political spectrum – an image of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) braving the cold in a bulky parka and comfortable mittens.

The photo of the former presidential candidate socially distancing in the bleachers at the inauguration ceremony, captured by photographer Brendan Smialowski for Getty Images, has captured the imagination of people who have used the image for a flood of memes across social media.

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The seemingly out-of-place image of a practically-dressed Sanders among the dark overcoats and bright styles among the other inauguration attendees was converted into images in which Sanders appears to fit in nicely.

The BART Twitter account was quick to recognize the handiwork of Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson, retweeting his image composed of Sanders aboard an empty BART train.

Caltrain followed suit with its own original submission.

The Bernie on BART and Caltrain images were among the cavalcade of memes showing Sanders inserted into endless photographs, movie scenes and other comedic situations.

Users also paid special attention to Sanders’ mittens, which were a gift from a Vermont teacher and have been worn by Sanders frequently on the campaign trail. Others pointed out the brown parka appears to be the same one seen in another Bernie Sanders meme.

Sandes acknowledged the added bump in his popularity, telling CBS News he wasn’t too concerned about style during the chilly inauguration ceremony.

 