SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Among the enduring images from the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday is one that is bringing smiles to people across the political spectrum – an image of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) braving the cold in a bulky parka and comfortable mittens.

The photo of the former presidential candidate socially distancing in the bleachers at the inauguration ceremony, captured by photographer Brendan Smialowski for Getty Images, has captured the imagination of people who have used the image for a flood of memes across social media.

The seemingly out-of-place image of a practically-dressed Sanders among the dark overcoats and bright styles among the other inauguration attendees was converted into images in which Sanders appears to fit in nicely.

The BART Twitter account was quick to recognize the handiwork of Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson, retweeting his image composed of Sanders aboard an empty BART train.

Twitter works so fast with the memes, y'all 🥵 https://t.co/0VcHagl5K5 — SFBART (@SFBART) January 20, 2021

Caltrain followed suit with its own original submission.

You ask and you shall receive. We call this, a peaceful afternoon on #Caltrain 🤍 https://t.co/lBym2ObqFY pic.twitter.com/10uhAaNlhA — Caltrain (@Caltrain) January 21, 2021

The Bernie on BART and Caltrain images were among the cavalcade of memes showing Sanders inserted into endless photographs, movie scenes and other comedic situations.

Some of my favorite Bernie Sanders sightings today: pic.twitter.com/Pxta5BO7Uu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021

I am once again asking you to

"MEET ME AT THE WINDMILLS" pic.twitter.com/MjsFMNc8ea — DoTheBay (@DoTheBay) January 21, 2021

El #BernieSanders del #InaugurationDay ,muy al estilo de la gente mayor de #Vermont, también estuvo allí pic.twitter.com/d6XDt8hjpC — Miguel Gil (@Gil_peral) January 21, 2021

Users also paid special attention to Sanders’ mittens, which were a gift from a Vermont teacher and have been worn by Sanders frequently on the campaign trail. Others pointed out the brown parka appears to be the same one seen in another Bernie Sanders meme.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

#BernieSanders uno de los protagonistas de un histórico #InaugurationDay

De todas las composiciones esta es, sin duda, una de las mejores pic.twitter.com/NQFV4EZrUI — Miguel Gil (@Gil_peral) January 21, 2021

I think the Bernie memes may be the best thing to have woken up to on social media this morning 😂 😂 😂 Here are a few of my favourites 👇 I want his mittens!! pic.twitter.com/ygtlUeagOJ — Rev Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) January 21, 2021

Sandes acknowledged the added bump in his popularity, telling CBS News he wasn’t too concerned about style during the chilly inauguration ceremony.