OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland are seeking the public’s help in identifying a patient who was admitted more than a month ago and is currently in the intensive care unit.
Alameda Health Services said Thursday that the patient was found by California Highway Patrol officers on the side of Westbound Interstate 980 near 12th Street in Downtown Oakland on December 11. The patient had facial wounds, was unresponsive and had no identification with him.
Hospital officials said the patient is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, about six feet tall. His age is estimated to be between his mid-thirties to early forties.
Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call the ICU team at Highland Hospital at 510-437-4755.