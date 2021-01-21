SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A mother and her young daughter were found dead in their Sunnyvale home after the father turned himself into Sunnyvale police to confess to their murders, authorities said.
Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Leonid Solomonovich Yamburg, 51, was arrested Wednesday after telling officers he murdered his 47-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter at their home on the 900 block of W. Homestead Road.
DPS officers responded to the home to find the bodies of his wife, Svetlana Nikitina, and daughter dead in the home.
The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Ben Holt at 408-730-4565.