SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old man was arrested in San Mateo Tuesday night on suspicion of peeping into a resident’s bedroom window while loitering on the their property.
Around 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Jairo Abisai Fuentes of San Mateo after a resident reported seeing a man looking through her daughter’s bedroom window.
Upon arrival, officers found Fuentes had been detained by multiple family members.
Officers observed Fuentes had his zipper down, and were able to later see the crime via security camera footage.
Fuentes was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and peeking into an inhabited dwelling.
