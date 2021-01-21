NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a consumer alert about another Takata airbag recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is forcing Ford and Mazda to recall about three million vehicles because of potentially dangerous airbag inflators.
The automakers had requested to avoid the recall.
They now have 30 days to give the agency a schedule to notify owners and begin the recalls.
At least 18 people in the U.S. have been killed by faulty Takata airbags, which can spray shrapnel into the vehicle during a crash. There are also instances where the airbags don’t inflate at all.
