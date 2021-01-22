SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s unemployment rate edged up nearly 1 percentage point last month as the state shed more than 52,000 jobs led by the pandemic-hobbled restaurant and lodging industries.
The Employment Development Department reported Friday that the jobless rate stands at 9% for December, the state’s first monthly rate increase since April.
The leisure and hospitality sector took the biggest hit.
California had gained 5,200 jobs in November before giving back 10 times that number last month. It has recouped 44% of the 2.6 million nonfarm jobs lost at the start of the pandemic in March and April compared with 55.6% nationwide.
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.