DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Daly City are investigating an incident that occurred last week in which a man was reportedly duped out of approximately $27,000 in Bitcoin.

On Jan. 14 at 11:45 a.m., a 48-year-old Daly City resident reported he believed he had fell victim to a scam, according to the Daly City Police Department.

The victim told police he received a text message saying there were attempts to change the password to his T-Mobile account.

The victim called what he thought was the T-Mobile number and was told there were attempts to change his password and code to his account and that T-Mobile was able to freeze the account.

He said he then received a new passcode to an old email address he used for a Bitcoin account he had.

The victim told police he believed the email account may have been hacked.

A short time later, he received a call from a blocked number and was told the caller worked for a firm called Ledger that dealt with his Bitcoin account and the account had been hacked.

The caller requested the victim’s passcode and anonymous account identification numbers, and the victim provided the information to the caller.

The victim then checked his Bitcoin account and learned all of the funds were gone.

The victim told police there was approximately $27,000 in the Bitcoin account.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.