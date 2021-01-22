BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Brentwood police investigators are seeking additional victims possibly associated with a sex crimes investigation that is focused on a 35-year-old Hercules man who is a former manager of several Bay Area Chipotle restaurants.

In December, Brentwood police began investigating Carlos Gonzalez, accused of sexually assaulting a male juvenile.

Gonzalez is a former manager of the Chipotle restaurant in Brentwood, where investigators say the sexual assault took place. The victim was seeking employment at the restaurant at the time of the alleged attack.

The preliminary investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Gonzalez. He was arrested Dec. 30 without incident at his Hercules residence. He was booked into Contra Costa County Jail on multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Police said further investigation has revealed additional victims who communicated with Gonzalez through social media platforms. These victims, police said, met Gonzalez while he managed other Chipotle restaurants throughout the Bay Area.

Due to the fact that Gonzalez was exposed to an unknown number of individuals while managing the restaurants, police believe there are more victims who have yet to contact the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Talley at Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7793.

