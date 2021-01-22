WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told senators Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would deliver the article of impeachment of President Trump to the Senate on Monday.
Once the impeachment article is delivered, the Senate is compelled to begin a trial of the former president. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had proposed to the majority leader to delay the start of the impeachment trial until February.
Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on one count of incitement of insurrection, making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. The vote came exactly one week after a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to block Congress from counting the Electoral College votes and confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
A two-thirds vote in the Senate would be required to convict Mr. Trump on the impeachment charges.